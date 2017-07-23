John J. Cornell

John was a very loving and giving husband and father who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years Wanda Cornell; parents, Louis Cornell and Ida Cornell Schamel; step-father, Oscar Schamel.

Survivors include his loving wife Maudie Cornell; sister, Linda Jordan; daughter, Karen Lynch and husband Craig; two sons, Bruce Cornell and wife Pam, Eric Cornell and wife Jan; step-children, Kathy Davenport and husband Danny, Mike Johnson and wife Jennifer; six grandchildren, Jason Lynch and wife Kimberly, Jennifer Maldonado and husband Henry, Sarah Bertagnolli and husband Robin vanLammeren, Nicholas Bertagnolli, Ashley Kennedy and husband Jeremy, and Damon Cornell and wife Jamie; great-grandchildren, Brandon Cornell, Taylor Kennedy, and Ryan Kennedy.

The family will receive friends from 12 pm to 2pm on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at Mill Creek Baptist Church in Fall Branch, TN. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Jim Mullins officiating.

A military graveside service will follow at Mill Creek Church Cemetery with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 conducting the honors. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

To send a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com .

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the John Cornell family.