He was a native of Johnson City and the son of the late Glen and Ellen Saylor Onks.

Gary was a graduate of Jonesborough High School and East Tennessee State University. He was a member of First Christian Church. Gary retired from Tennessee Eastman where he worked as a photographer and videographer. He loved music and enjoyed playing the saxophone, and spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Julia “Judy” Taylor Onks.

He is survived by his daughter, Ivy Painter, husband Jason and their children, Owen and Kinley; his son, Daniel Onks, wife Clayton and her children Jones and Mary Reagan; his sister, Carol Pierce; Gary’s fiancée, Sharon A. Williams.

The funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at 3:30 PM, in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, With Dr. Eugene Wigginton, Minister, officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service Tuesday from 1:30-3:30 PM in the East Parlor of the funeral home. The graveside committal service will follow in Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International-North Camp, P.O. Box 3695 Johnson City, TN 37602-3695.

