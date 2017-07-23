Everett Carson Hagood

The family will receive friends from 2pm to 4pm on Monday, July 24, 2017 at Ross Camp Ground UMC, 242 Ross Campground Road, Church Hill, TN 37642. A celebration of life service will follow with Rev. Karl Berndt officiating. Music will be provided by Heather Pace.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bill Clever FNP for his care and treatment over the last 10 years.

In Lieu of flowers the family request memorial to the Bridge No Kill Animal Shelter, 2061 TN-75, Blountville, TN 37617or the Hawkins Co. Humane Society, 5180 Lee Hwy, Rogersville, TN 37857.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is proudly serving the Hagood family.