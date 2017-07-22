William “Bill” Edgar Dalton

Bill was born in Carroll County, Virginia to the late, William I. and Beatrice Jackson Dalton. He moved to Kingsport in 1951 where he graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School. Bill was a Vietnam Veteran, Air Assault Qualified with tours of service in Korea, Germany, Holland, Hawaii, Fort Campbell, Fort Bragg, Fort Sill, Fort Hood, and Fort Benning along with many other assignments. Bill received five Bronze Stars and three meritorious service metals along with many other awards and a degree from Central Texas College. After Bill retired from the Army he worked at nuclear power plants in NC and SC for Duke Energy.

Preceding Bill in death in addition to his parents are two brothers, Paul James and Roy Lee Dalton.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of thirty years, Sharon Hall Dalton; daughter, Leah Danielle Dalton; son, William “Tiny” Dalton, Jr. and wife Deborah; two step-daughters, Tina Ferrell and Lisa Latorre and husband John; grandchildren, Samantha, Austin and Jesse James Dalton; step-grandchildren, Brittany and Morgan Ferrell, Tiffany Latorre and Toddy Stubblefield; beloved and loyal pet “Prince”; sisters, Gloria Kincaid and husband Roger and Janie Frye; two brothers, Freddie Dalton and wife Sandra, Guy Mitchell Dalton and wife Lois; several nieces and nephews; three close friends, Gary W. Brame, Jack Babb, Rick Hinkle and Jeff Ramey who is like a son.

The family will receive friends Monday, July 24, 2017 from 5:00-7:00 pm in the Fireside Room of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

