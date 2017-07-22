Paul “Pete” Clark

A native of Lee County, he was born September 18, 1947 to the late Paul Albert Clark and Doris Rivers Clark. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tony Lee Clark.

Pete was a U.S. Army Veteran and was a Christian of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and horses.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Shirley Clark; daughter, Tanya Latan Gibson and husband Jason, of Alcoa, TN; son, Brett Anthony Clark and wife Karen, of Jonesville; two granddaughters, Addison and Aubrey Gibson; two sisters, Barbara Dorminy and Joyce Ann Clark, both of Alapaha, GA; two brothers, Clay Coldiron and wife Carolyn, of Kingsport, TN, and Jim Clark and wife Renia, of Jonesville; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Paul Davis Jr. officiating. Entombment will follow at Lee Memorial Gardens Park West in Rose Hill, VA.

Pallbearers will be Adam Sword, Billy Sword, Jamie Clark, Jason Gibson, Robbie Newman and Wesley Rasnic.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123-1718.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com . Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Clark family.