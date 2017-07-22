A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2017, at Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Tom Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the multipurpose building. Military honors will be presented by the American Legion Post 3/265.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you send donations to Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, 213 Colonial Heights Rd, Kingsport, TN 37663, or your favorite charity.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Neil Ottenfeld.