GATE CITY, VA - Lowell T. Williams, 76, Gate City, VA passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2017, at his residence after a short illness.

Lowell was born in Sullivan County, TN on April 30, 1941 to the late Ambers and Dona Kate (Gilmer) Williams.

In addition to his parents, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Gladys Anderson; brothers-in-law; Ervin Anderson and David Anderson preceded him in death.

He was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church. He served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt. He retired from Weyerhaeuser Company after 30 years of Service. After his retirement, he enjoyed talking farming with his buddies, Carl Taylor, Noah Taylor, James Matlock, and Ronnie Hale.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Inas (Anderson) Williams; one daughter, Angela (Williams) Jones and husband, Daniel, Land O Lakes, FL; two sons, Eric Williams, Johnson City, TN and Brian Williams, Big Stone Gap, VA; two grandchildren, Nathan Jones and Sarah Jones; brother, Danny Williams and wife, Nina, Nickelsville, VA; brother-in-law, Jerry Anderson, Mt. Carmel, TN; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, July 23, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Faith E. Ramer and Pastor Joe H. Barber officiating. Scott County Community Choir and Debbie and David Easterling will provide music.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 24, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Johnny Gilmer, Billy Wayne Gilmer, Randy Gilmer, Travis Gilmer, Gary Price, Willie White, Kyle Smith, and Charlie Bill Gray will serve as pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. to go in procession to the graveside service.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to New Hope United Methodist Church building fund in care of Linda White, 329 Grazing Acres Drive, Nickelsville, VA 24271.

The family would like to thank Alice Rogers, F.N.P., the third floor staff and nurses at Wilcox Hall and Caris Healthcare for their excellent care.

