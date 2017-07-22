Kenneth Wayne McDavid

He was born June 16th, 1959 to the late Clyde James McDavid and Lois Marie Shupe. Wayne was a truck driver for about 25 years and enjoyed the road. He was a loving dad, papaw, and great papaw. He loved everyone in his own special way and lived life to the fullest.

He is preceded by parents, Clyde McDavid and Lois Shupe McDavid; special uncles, and nephews.

He is survived by the mother of his children, Sue McDavid; sons, Kenny McDavid (Brandy), Travis McDavid (Cayla), Stacy Lane; daughter, Summer Hutchins (Donnie); grandchildren, Harley McDavid (Kevin Anderkin), Paige McDavid, Savannah McDavid, Cayleb Hutchins, Austin McDavid, Kadyn and Landon McDavid; great grandson, Kade Anderkin; several loving nieces, nephews, and friends; special nieces, Jessica Wallen, Gail Fugate, Donna Jones; brothers, J.C. McDavid, Duck McDavid, Charles Martin; sisters, Francis Necessary, Mary Hutchins, Bonnie McDavid, Kate Browder;

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday July 25th at Trinity Memorial Centers. Funeral service will take place on Wednesday July 26th at 11am with Pastor Virgil Anders and Pastor Jerry Scalf officiating.

Graveside will follow at New McDavid Cemetery in Rye Cove, Va. Pallbearers will be Curtis McDavid, Steve Thomas, Larry Collins, Tim Wallen, Kevin Griggs, Kevin Anderkin. Honorary pallbearers A.D. Morelock, Darrel Redmond, Jabo Martin.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family. You may visit Trinitymemorialcenters.com to send a message of condolence to the family.