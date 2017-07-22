John Robert (Bob) Stevens

He was born in Bolivar, Tennessee, on August 2, 1938 to the late James Thomas and Thelma Grantham Barrett Stevens. On July 12, 1959 he was united in marriage to Carolyn Kirksey Stevens. He worked his entire career in the oil and gas industry, beginning work with Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company in 1960. His family moved with him to several southern states in his work with Tenneco/TN Natural Gas.

After retirement he enjoyed golf and traveling to western states with their wide open spaces. He also enjoyed family hiking trips and picnicking on trails along the Blue Ridge Parkway and in the Great Smoky Mountains.

Bob was a member of Colonial Heights United Methodist Church. Behind the scenes

he faithfully served the missions team.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Stevens.

Along with his wife of 58 years, he leaves daughters, Lisa Marcello of Kingsport and Emily Stevens of Johnson City; son, John (Sandra) Stevens of New Braunfels, TX; brother, Barrett (Dianne) Stevens of Bolivar, TN; sister-in-law, Jane Stevens of Bolivar; six granddaughters, Sydney (Bryan) of San Antonio, TX, Shelby Stevens and Sara Kathryn Stevens of New Braunfels, TX, Hannah Marcello, Gretchen (Michael) Blair, and Lily Marcello of Kingsport; and two great-granddaughters, Brynlee and Harper.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Colonial Heights United Methodist Church. A private family graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery, Bolivar, Tennessee, Monday afternoon, July24.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Caris Hospice Care for their sweet, gentle care of Bob.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Colonial Heights United Methodist Church, 631 Lebanon Rd. /P.O. Box 6027, Kingsport, TN 37663.