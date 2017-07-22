Helen Sue Talley

Born May 4, 1943 in Moccasin Gap, VA, Sue was raised in the community of Colonial Heights, by the late Jack Virgil Ray-Smith and Emma Gray Fugate Smith. She was predeceased by a sister, Carie Janette Smith. Sue graduated from Holston High School, Class of ’61, and furthered in Whitney Business College. She retired from Wellmont Health Systems after 45 years.

She is survived by her husband, William R. Talley of Kingsport; son, Brian Keith Hodges and wife, Anne H. Hodges of Bethlehem, GA; daughter, Carrie Annette Hodges of Kingsport; grandson, Alexander Charles Hodges of Atlanta, GA; along with many loved sons and daughters from life giving relationships.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow with Pastor Robert Burlingham officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at East Lawn Memorial Park.