Harold “John” Roy Goff

John was born on January 10, 1926 to the late George & Orlena Mae (Salyers) Goff in Pike County, KY. John married Beth (Osborne) Goff, and after more than 63 years of marriage, she survives.

John served his country in the United States Army and retired as a Chemical Analyst from Eastman Kodak Company. John found enormous pleasure in camping, singing and playing his guitars, and spending time with his family and friends. John had a quiet and unassuming personality; he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his daughter, Terri Cathleen; and his brother and irrefutable best friend, Kenneth Goff.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving family: wife, Beth Goff; two daughters, Adriane Goff and Jennifer Schaufele; son-in-law, Jack Schaufele; grandson, Derek Roy Fields & wife Lia; great-granddaughter, Bailee Fields; and, a host of relatives and friends.

Committal services will be held on Monday (July 24, 2017) at 10:30 a.m. in the Garden of the Good Shepherd at East Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to ASPCA by visiting https://www.aspca.org/ways-to-give.

Online condolences may be made to the Goff family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.