Everett Carson Hagood

Everett was born March 12, 1967. He was the son of Billy and Johnnie Hagood. He was employed at Wal-Mart in Kingsport prior to his illness. Everett was an avid Miami Dolphins fan.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife and soulmate of 22 years; Michelle Hagood in October 2012. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Earl and Marie Horton; and Walter and Mary Hagood.

In addition to his parents he is survived by two sons, Corey Hagood and Casey Hagood (Grace Handley); daughter, MaKenzie “Kenzie” Hagood; sister, Amye Hagood Smith; special nieces, Gracie Hagood Smith, Lindsey Ford. Other survivors include his special Aunt Susie Charlton and her children Noah and Keylee Botkin; sister-in-law, Kim Reynolds (Tony Willis); his fur babies, Koby, Nala, and Neo; special friends, Billy Adkins, Lynn Byington, Aaron Matlock, Joe Belcher, John Phipps, Steve Taylor, Henry Reynolds, the Culbertson Family, Daniel Nunley, Brandon and Sidney Williams, Lee Taylor, and Madison Hayes; along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 2pm to 4pm on Monday, July 24, 2017 at Ross Camp Ground UMC, 242 Ross Campground Road, Church Hill, TN 37642. A celebration of life service will follow with Rev. Karl Berndt officiating. Music will be provided by Heather Pace.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bill Clever FNP for his care and treatment over the last 10 years.

In Lieu of flowers the family request memorial to the Bridge No Kill Animal Shelter, 2061 TN-75, Blountville, TN 37617or the Hawkins Co. Humane Society, 5180 Lee Hwy, Rogersville, TN 37857.

