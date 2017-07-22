Charles D. “Chuck” Turner

He was born May 26, 1936 in Harlan County Kentucky to Walter B. “Jack” and Evelyn Turner. He served in the US Army and was a member of Spires Chapel Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by brother-in-law, Eddy Penley and brother, Eddie Turner.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ethelene Dozier Turner, sisters, Lois Penley, of London, KY., Iva Burkhart (Charles “Nick”), of Big Rock, TN., and Enna Smith (David), of Cincinnati, OH., brother, Kennith Turner (Phyllis) of Rogersville, TN., and a host of nieces, nephews, many friends and family.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Monday (7/24/17) at Spires Chapel Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. John North and Rev. Johnny Carr officiating. Graveside services will be 11:00 am Tuesday (7/25/17) at McKinney Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com . Christian-Sells Funeral Home is serving the Turner family.