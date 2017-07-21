He was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 9, 1927 and moved to Tennessee in 1941. He was a son of the late Theodore Conrad and Helen Hazeltine Ottenfeld. Mr. Ottenfeld was an elder and longtime member of Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church. He served in the U.S. Army as a Field Information Tech from 1944-1947 and 1950-1951. Mr. Ottenfeld was a graduate of Vanderbilt University. He worked for Mason & Dixon Trucking Lines in the revenue accounting department for 33 years. Mr. Ottenfeld was an active volunteer and member of the Audobon Society, the Old Timers Hiking Club of Johnson City, and Bays Mountain Park for many years.

He loved reading, hiking, and talking with anyone in which he came in contact. Because of his warm hospitality, he had many friends and a devoted family.

He was preceded in death by one sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Joe Goforth. Mr. Ottenfeld is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty King Ottenfeld; five daughters, Karen Vann and husband John of Bristol, Gretchen Bentley and husband Clyde, Hilda Shepherd and husband Bill, Alda Smith and husband Dave, all of Kingsport, and Heidi Abele and husband Chuck of Aiken, SC; one son, Conrad Ottenfeld and wife Lynn of Knoxville, TN; twenty-one grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bruce Ottenfeld and wife Marie of Bend, OR, and Keith Ottenfeld and wife Pam of Anchorage, AK; and many loving nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2017, at Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Tom Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the multipurpose building. Military honors will be presented by the American Legion Post 3/265.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you send donations to Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, 213 Colonial Heights Rd, Kingsport, TN 37663, or your favorite charity.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Neil Ottenfeld.