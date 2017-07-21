Margaret Murean Lane

She was born on January 21, 1936 in the Fairview Community to the late Martie and Sudie Gilliam. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Tom, Elmer and Jim Gilliam, and by a sister, Ethel Gilliam.

Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Juanita “Susie” Leonard (Marvin), and Helen Jackson (Eddie); two sons, Lee Lane III (Becky), and Allen Lynn Lane (Mary Beth); three beloved grandsons, Casey Brown (Laura), Mitchell Brown (Angie), and Davyd Brown (Heather); ten great-grandchildren, Elijah Brown (Kelli), Abel, Myranda, Gracie, Casey Tanner, Mitchell Lee, Dylan, Levi, Hudson and Tucker Brown; great-great granddaughter, Emma Brown; three sisters, Lucille Gilliam (Jessie), Effie Mae Moore, and Willie Ruth Cox (Claude); brother, Worley Daniel Gilliam (Nellie Ruth); and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 3 until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Robinette Funeral Home in Blackwater. The funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Evangelist Kenneth Neeley officiating. Burial will follow in the Gilliam Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be grandsons, great-grandsons, and nephews Sam and Fred Gilliam.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Blackwater is serving the Lane family.