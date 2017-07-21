He was born on January 8, 1945 in Tullahoma TN.

James graduated from Tennessee Technological University. He was a member of the Tennessee National Guard and lived in Chattanooga, TN until moving to Kingsport Tennessee to work with Goodwill Industries as the director of retail operations. He later retired from Goodwill in 2008 and moved to Knoxville, TN

He attended First Baptist Concord and was active in Sunday School.

James loved boating and fishing with his wife and his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by father, Fred Stutz and mother, Catherine Stutz. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cheryl Motes Stutz; his brother, Michael (Brenda) Stutz and children Jeff (Carla) Stutz, Christy (Brent) Boggs and Jason Stutz; 7 grandchildren, including Emily and Taylor Stutz, Maddie, Sarah and Kate Boggs, Isabella and Abigail Stutz.

Graveside service will be Saturday July 22, 2017 at 12 noon at Hamilton Memorial Gardens in Chattanooga Tn.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to St Jude Children's Hospital.

Arrangements are under the care of the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory and Florist, 5401 Highway 153, Hixson. Please share your thoughts and memories at www.chattanooganorthchapel.com