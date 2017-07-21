The family will receive friends Saturday, July 22, 2017 from 2:00-3:45 pm at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. David Fields will deliver the eulogy and Gary Hite will offer the closing prayer.

The family extends their gratitude to Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care of Greg during his final days.

The care of Greg W. Guy and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.