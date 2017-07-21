Alma Irene Morrissey

She was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Morrissey; her daughter, Susan Woodby; her grandson, John William Woodby and her twelve brothers and sisters.

Alma is survived by her children, John Morrissey (Darlene) of Big Stone Gap, VA, Jeff Morrissey (Wojciech) of New York, NY and Kim Long (David) of Big Stone Gap, VA; her son-in-law, James Woodby of Big Stone Gap, VA; her grandchildren, Whitney Serrac (Jimmy) of Big Stone Gap, VA, Courtney Morrissey of Big Stone Gap, VA, Erika Long and fiancé Michael Amory of Sulfolk, VA and Kelsey Long of Big Stone Gap, VA and her great-grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart, Kylan Long, McKinley Serrac and Harper Serrac.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 24, 2017, at 11:00am in Resthaven Cemetery, Harlan, KY with Elmer Lester, ministering.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations sent to King’s Christian Academy, PO Box 339, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219.

The family would like to extend a special “thank you” to her Wellmont Hospice nurses, Hope and Freda, for the loving care they gave our mother, and to her therapists, Jane and Rose, of Advanced Home Care.

Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Alma Morrissey.

