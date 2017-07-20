Una was born in Scott County, VA on April 6, 1918. She was the daughter of the late William Washington and Pearl (Francisco) Doughtery.

She attended Pleasant View Baptist Church. She was an avid gardener, who loved to garden both flowers and vegetables, having one variety of tomato named after her.

In addition to her parents, her husband, Troy V. Hartsock; and several sisters and brothers preceded her in death.

Surviving is her son, Lowell Hartsock, Nickelsville, VA; and her special niece, who was like her daughter, Wilma Broadwater; along with several other nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Larry Spivey officiating.

Burial will follow at the Nickelsville Cemetery, Nickelsville, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses of Caris Hospice, for their excellent care of Una, who looked forward to their visits.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Una Hartsock.