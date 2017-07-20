Tracy Joe "Short round" Shaffer, 53, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. He was born September 19th, 1963 in Noblesville, Indiana, the son of the late Garnet and Peggy Shaffer. She is also preceded in death by sister; Sharon Shaffer.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years; Sherry Shaffer, son; Eddie Joe Shaffer, daughter; Tesla Leann Shaffer, two grandsons; Aiden Joe Shaffer and Preston Lee Shaffer, two brothers; Gary and Jimmy Shaffer. Several cousins, aunts and uncles.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, July 22, 2017 in Vermillion Cemetery, Hiltons, Virginia.

A special thanks to family, friends and Assembly of God family.

The family would like to also thank Dale Jett for his many years of friendship.

