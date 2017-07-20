Ruby Boatright Clark

Ruby attended the Dunbar Community Church. She was a member of the Lettie Rebekah Lodge #73 and a Past Noble Grand of the Rebekah Lodge. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph Clark and grandson, Randy Clark.

Ruby is survived by her daughter, Debbie Falin and husband Richard of Appalachia; sons, Rudolph “Rudy” Clark of Kingsport, TN, Larry Clark and wife Helen of Big Stone Gap, VA, Roger Clark and wife Lana of Big Stone Gap; five grandchildren, Toni King of Kingsport, TN, John Clark of Abingdon, VA, Melissa Bledsoe of Big Stone Gap, Jason Falin of Johnson City, TN, and Brian Falin of Appalachia; 13 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Ruby also left behind many good friends.

The Clark family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at the Roy A. Green Funeral Home, Appalachia, VA. Funeral Services will follow at 7pm with Tony Nunley and Hunter McFarland officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, July 23, 2017 in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens mausoleum. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dunbar Community Church building fund in Ruby’s honor.

