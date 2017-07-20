Phyllis Littleton Carter

She was born September 19th, 1932. Mrs.Carter attended Grace Covenant Church. She is preceded in death by her husbands; Oscar Carter and J.C. Littleton Sr., four sons; J.C. Jr., Ronnie, Donnie and Jeff Littleton, two daughters; Linda and Joan Littleton, two sisters; Judy Warton and Joyce Carter, her father and step-mother; Jack and Cleo Hilton and mother Rose.

She is survived by her son; Jerry Littleton and wife Pam, daughter-in-law; Jane Littleton, two grandsons; Chris and Jeremy Littleton, two great granddaughters, two great-great-grandson and one great-great granddaughter, sister; Barbara Abston of Florida.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, 2:00 P.M. July 22, 2017 at Grace Covenant Church (201 American Way, Kingsport, TN 37660).

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.