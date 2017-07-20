logo

Phyllis Littleton Carter

Today at 8:45 AM

Phyllis Littleton Carter, 84, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 14, 2017.

She was born September 19th, 1932. Mrs.Carter attended Grace Covenant Church. She is preceded in death by her husbands; Oscar Carter and J.C. Littleton Sr., four sons; J.C. Jr., Ronnie, Donnie and Jeff Littleton, two daughters; Linda and Joan Littleton, two sisters; Judy Warton and Joyce Carter, her father and step-mother; Jack and Cleo Hilton and mother Rose.

She is survived by her son; Jerry Littleton and wife Pam, daughter-in-law; Jane Littleton, two grandsons; Chris and Jeremy Littleton, two great granddaughters, two great-great-grandson and one great-great granddaughter, sister; Barbara Abston of Florida.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, 2:00 P.M. July 22, 2017 at Grace Covenant Church (201 American Way, Kingsport, TN 37660).

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.