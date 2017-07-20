Onie Morrison Broyles Wright

Onie was born on January 8, 1936 in Hawkins County, TN to the late Charlie Harrison Morrison and the late Pearlie Fincher Morrison.

Onie retired from Asbury Center in Kingsport where she worked as a caregiver. She enjoyed genealogy and studying historic events. Onie attended Pleasant View Baptist Church and she was a devout member to her church and Sunday school class. She had a wonderful sense of humor and she was always quick to make a joke and tell a funny story. Onie never met a stranger and she enjoyed talking with people. She will be remembered for her strong will and opinionated character; and her family was always her first priority.

Onie was not fortunate enough to be blessed with children of her own but she was given the gift of raising her younger siblings and helping her sister, Grace Hayes, to raise her five children: Jackie Hill, Jeannie Odum, Jim Hall, Deborah Clark, and Ramona Powell.

Onie was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Donald Broyles; step-daughter, Donna Hammonds; sisters, Hattie Taylor, and Grace Hayes; brothers, Gilbert, Samuel, George, Calvin, and Richard Morrison; niece, Janet Hart; and nephew, Michael Morrison. Onie is survived by her husband and best friend, Tilmer Wright; step-daughter, Lisa Stuart and husband Sam; step-son Tim Wright and wife Ellen; sisters, Brenda Mathison, Diane Wright, and husband L.D.; brothers, Charles Morrison and wife Alice, Austin Morrison and wife Carol, Herman Morrison and wife Judy, and Harry Morrison and wife Juanita; sisters-in-law, Imogene and Gladys Morrison; and brother-in-law, Martin Taylor.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 21, 2017 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm, immediately following the visitation, with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating. Interment services will be on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 11:00 am at Church Hill Memory Gardens in Church Hill, TN. Serving as pallbearers will be Onie’s nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Littleton and Chris Ball.

Online condolences may be made at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the family.