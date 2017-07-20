Lola Lawson Ball (Momma Ball)

She was preceded in death by her parents, Barney and Zylphia Lawson; two brothers, Clint Lawson, Sr. and Everette Lawson, Sr; two sisters, Goldie Bolden and Clara Moore; and two foster sons, Richard Brummett and Price Brummett, Jr.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 69 years, Earl Ball; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Roger Austin, Coeburn; one grandson and his wife, Dr. Brian and Tonya Austin, Dryden; one granddaughter, Belisa Austin Hixenbaugh, Chesapeake; her beloved great-grandchildren, Laurel Grace Hixenbaugh, Chesapeake, and Leland, Maliyah, Eli, and Jayce Austin, Dryden; the much-loved children of her heart, John and Martha McCarroll, Big Stone Gap, John C. and Brandy McCarroll and Ian and Addison, Norton; and Bill Large, Coeburn; very special family and caregivers, nephew and his wife, Burley Ball, Jr. and Libby, and their children, Tre (Burley III) and Lou; brothers, John, Roger, Truman, Ralph, Carl, and Carter Lawson; and sisters, Dorothy Poston and Jeraline Maine, all of Coeburn, best friends and neighbors, Eula Mae Stidham and Cotella Reece and their families; and a host of beloved nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, July 21, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Trinity Life Center Church (9829 Norton-Coeburn Road, Coeburn, Virginia), which was her home church and of which she and Poppa Ball were instrumental in building. Reverend John and Martha McCarroll will conduct her funeral at the church on Saturday, July 22, at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Acres Cemetery in Coeburn, Virginia.

The family would like to thank Melinda Wright, FNP, and the staff at Dr. Deel’s office, the staffs of Mountain View and Holston Valley Medical Center, and the staff of Life Care Ambulance Service for their tender care of our beloved wife, Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend during her lengthy illness, the staff of Sturgill Funeral Home for their expertise and care at this time, and all of the prayer warriors who have lifted Momma Ball and her family up in prayer. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

