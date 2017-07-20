He was born December 10, 1962 in Kingsport to Dorothy Carpenter Guy and the late, Johnny Guy (his best friend).

Greg was a loving, caring and thoughtful man who was very protective of his family. He enjoyed fishing, collecting knives, listening to music and was an avid UT football fan. Greg was a proud member of the N.R.A.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Dorothy Guy; wife, Sallie Gilreath Guy; daughter, Leslie Keene (Ershal); sisters, Johnna Adinolfi, Theresa Bright (Mike); father-in-law, Bill Gilreath; two very special granddaughters whom he loved dearly, Destini and Maggie Keene; sister-in-law, Billie Jo Spencer (Gene); nephews, Aaron and Sonny Adinolfi, Logan Ferguson; nieces, Sarah and Olivia Adinolfi; several aunts and uncles also survive.

The family will receive friends Saturday, July 22, 2017 from 2:00-3:45 pm at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. David Fields will deliver the eulogy and Gary Hite will offer the closing prayer.

The family extends their gratitude to Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care of Greg during his final days.

The care of Greg W. Guy and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.