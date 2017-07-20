Claude Lorrain Sturgill

Claude was born on November 30, 1922 to the late William Preston & Grace (Gilliam) Sturgill in Jenkins, KY. Claude married the love of his life, Virginia Ruth Tilson (Sturgill) and after 73 years of marriage, she survives.

Claude unselfishly served our country in the United States Army during WWII. He retired from Holliston Mills after 25 years of dedicated service. He was a member of Vernon Heights Baptist Church. Claude was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, he will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, Claude was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Sturgill; two half-brothers, Buddy and Franklin Lawson; and half-sister, Jeanette Ryan.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Virginia Ruth Sturgill; four sons, Gary & wife Nancy, Larry & fiancé Vicky Rhoten, Lynn & wife Ann, and Jeff & wife Vickie; sister, Evelyn Body; seven grandchildren, Chad Sturgill, Tad Sturgill, Jesse Sturgill, Jacob Sturgill, Aimee Sturgill, Dakota Sturgill, and Cole Sturgill; four great-grandchildren, Daniel Sturgill, Liam Sturgill, Audrey Sturgill, and Phoebe Sturgill; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday (July 21, 2017) from noon to 2 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Anglin officiating.

Claude will be laid to rest on Friday (July 21, 2017) at 3 p.m. in the Garden of Devotion at East Lawn Memorial Park with military rites provided by American Legion Posts 3/265.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jack Patrick, Ronnie Puckett, Jesse Sturgill, Jacob Sturgill, Gean Romero, and Tad Sturgill.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Calvary Baptist Church (1238 Pine St. Kingsport, TN 37664), or Vernon Heights Baptist Church (2547 Russell St. Kingsport, TN 37660), or Sullivan Baptist Church (4152 Maplewood St. Kingsport, TN 37660).

Online condolences may be made to the Sturgill family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Sturgill family.