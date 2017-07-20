She was born to the late James and Tisha Taylor in Elizabethton. She lived life to the fullest and loved her beautiful flowers, her family and God. She will be greatly missed, but leaves us with precious memories and her everlasting love to guide us. Alma attended Mafair United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Leota Williams and Evelyn Wotring, and two brothers, Landon Taylor and Caldwell Taylor.

Alma is survived by her loving husband, Bob Carter of Kingsport; daughter, Robin Elizabeth Ricker and husband, Todd of Kingsport; and all her beautiful grandchildren; daughter, Nancy Sue Horner; and two sisters, Bobby Jean Scott and Frances Rice.

Alma was a strong warrior who fought the battles of life with passion and she was an inspiration to all those around her.

The family will receive friends from 11-12:30 pm on Saturday at Mafair United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 12:30 pm with Pastor Amy Probst officiating. The entombment service will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mafair United Methodist Church, 1409 E. Center Street, Kingsport, TN 37664.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Alma Elizabeth Taylor Carter.