William Dallas Lee Ayers

“Billy”, the son of John and Ada Short Ayers, was born on April 1st, 1937. He served his country in the U.S. Army and retired as a Computer Analyst for PG & E in San Francisco, CA.

“Billy” was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Ayers; his parents, John and Ada Short Ayers; his daughter, Kimberly Ayers-Richardson; his son, Timothy Ayers, and his siblings, John L. Ayers, Jr., Joyce Stansbury, Douglas Eugene Ayers, Paul Ayers, Margaret Terry, and Jerry Lee Ayers.

He is survived by his children, Linda Jimmerson, William “Billy” Ayers, Jr., and Pamela Jordan, all from McAlester, OK; 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Joseph Ayers, Richmond, VA, Larry Ayers, Valpariso, IN, David Ayers, Dayton, OH, Mary Calloway, Big Stone Gap, VA, Dennis Ayers, Big Stone Gap, VA, Jimmy Ayers, Marysville, CA, and Roger Ayers, Appalachia, VA; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was loved by many and will be missed greatly.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 21st, 2017, from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Gilliam Funeral Home Chapel, 618 Wood Ave., Big Stone Gap, VA. Burial will follow in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, 5650 Powell Valley Road, Big Stone Gap, VA. Military graveside honors will be accorded by the local V.F.W., D.A.V. and the Gate City National Guard members.

