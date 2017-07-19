Virginia Coleman Johnson

Virginia was born to Joe and Eva Coleman on December 27, 1924, in Pocahontas, TN. She grew up on a farm near there and graduated from Middleton High School in 1942. She moved to Memphis at age 17 to work for the US Air Force during World War II. She worked for various government agencies before marrying her husband, Richard E. Johnson, Sr. They raised their two children, Luanne and Eddie, in Winona, MS, where she invested her time and energy in her family and in her children’s activities—teaching Sunday school at Moore Memorial United Methodist Church, leading a Girl Scout troop, and tirelessly making cakes and cookies for bake sales. In 1977 she and Richard moved to Corinth, MS where she was the office manager of the Alcorn County Health Department. They resided in Corinth until Richard’s death in 1998. She then relocated to Memphis and showed tremendous resiliency and courage as she started a new phase of life in her 70s. She became an active member of Capleville United Methodist Church and was a Pink Lady volunteer at St. Francis Hospital for many years. During those years, she also helped raise her Memphis granddaughters, Katie and Beth, by providing endless love, transportation, encouragement and homemade goodies to them. In 2010, she moved to Wesley Meadows (Methodist) Retirement Home in Hernando, MS, where she enjoyed life, friends, and Christian fellowship, and was known for her quick wit. She became a member of Hernando United Methodist Church. In Virginia’s own words, she “lived a blessed life and walked with the Lord from early childhood—sometimes straying but always coming back to His fold.” In one of her last notes, she said, “God has been so good to me—by my side every step of the way.”

She is survived by her children, Luanne Gillock of Memphis, TN; Eddie (Celia) Johnson of Kingsport, TN; and four grandchildren— Katie (Evan) Wilson of Knoxville, TN, Beth Gillock of Memphis, TN, Richard E. Johnson, III of Los Angeles, CA, and Rachel Johnson of Kingsport, TN; brother-in-law, Jerry Mueller, of Jackson, TN, several nieces and nephews, and her former son-in-law, Charles Gillock. Virginia was predeceased in death by her parents Joe and Eva Coleman, husband Richard Edward Johnson, Sr. and siblings—J. Paul Coleman, Vassye Trevathan, and Margaret Mueller.

Virginia’s family is deeply grateful to her "second family", the staff and residents who loved and cared for her for the past seven years at Wesley Meadows. We also thank the staff of Asbury Place and the staff of Amedisys Hospice in Kingsport, TN, who provided care, peace and comfort in her final days.

Memorial gifts may be made to Wesley Meadows, 1325 McInvale Rd., Hernando, MS 38632 on Virginia’s behalf. A memorial service, which all are invited to attend, will be held at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN, on Friday, July 21, 2017. Burial will follow at Memorial Park, 5668 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN.