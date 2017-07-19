Van Thomas Fletcher

The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm on Thursday July, 20, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 7 pm with Brother Ed McLain, Pastor Craig Needham and Rev. Andy Sensabaugh officiating. Music will be provided by True Faith Quartet.

A military graveside service will be held at 10:45 am on Friday, July 21, 2017 at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN with American Legion Post 3/265 conducting the rites.

