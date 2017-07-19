Mary G. Reed

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City.

A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Riley Boy officiating. A eulogy will be given by Billy Jack Johnson.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday at Austin/Bledsoe Cemetery in Blackwater, VA. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:55 a.m.

