Mamie “Tootsie” Gillenwater

She was born October 13, 1924 in Rogersville, TN to the late, Andrew and Mary Sylvester Watterson Gillenwater and her family was the first family to move to the Riverview Apartments, Kingsport.

She retired from the Kingsport City School System following thirty-five years of service. Mrs. Gillenwater was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and The American Legion Post #123 Auxiliary.

Mamie enjoyed time spent caring for children and babysitting.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Ada, Lois, Mary Ester and Mildred; brothers, Oliver and Edward; grandson, Bryan Scott.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Tony Scott and wife, Cathy; their children, Andrew and Amanda; goddaughter, Carol; a host of nieces, nephews that reside in Kingsport, Atlanta, New York and North Carolina; along with numerous cousins, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 4 – 6 pm Friday, July 21, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.

A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Pastor James Whiteside of Ebenezer Baptist Church, officiating. Music will be provided by We Five for Christ.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to all the caregivers from Addus Homecare.

