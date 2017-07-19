Georgia Ruth Overbey

Ruth was born in Kingsport, TN on March 10, 1939 to the late John H. and Mildred V. Wright. Ruth married the love of her life Mr. Kenneth Elmer Overbey in September 1955 and after 57 years of beautiful life together he preceded her in death on October 27, 2012.

Ruth worked for several years as a private duty nurse and other various jobs she enjoyed during her life before retiring. Ruth enjoyed spending time with her family and taking care of them. She had a servant’s heart and will truly be missed.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Elmer Overbey; her parents, John Hezekiah Wright and Mildred Virginia Leonard Wright; a sister, Mary Virginia Wright and brothers, Jack D. Wright and John R. Wright.

Ruth is survived by her children, Norma (Kenneth) Farmer, Billy (Rita) Overbey, Randy (Miranda) Overbey, Sr., Chris Overbey all of Kingsport, TN; grandchildren, Tammy (Ron) Neff, Jamie (Sheila) Crawford, Tracy Ramey, Michael Royal, Dorina (Greg) Lewis, BJ Overbey, Crystal Overbey, Randy Overbey, Jr., Mandy Allen, Brandy Allen, Brandon (Jessica) Overbey, Randy Johnson, Shae Overbey, all of Kingsport, TN; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren all of Kingsport, TN.; two sisters, Henrietta Crigger and Betty Wallace both of Surgoinsville, TN.; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 20, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services, or anytime at the home. The Funeral Service will follow the visitation at 7:00 PM with Pastor Ralph Owens officiating.

A Graveside Service will be conducted on Friday, July 21, 2017, at 2:00 PM in Oak Hill Memorial Park, Section N. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Those attending are asked to meet in the cemetery at 1:45 PM on Friday.

Condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.oakhillfh.com

The care of Mrs. Overbey and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.