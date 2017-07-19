Corbit Frank (Tib) Coffey

Tib had made his home in Norton, VA until the past two years He was a lifetime member and Sargent of the Norton Rescue Squad and a member of Ramsey Freewill Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gran and Elsie Estep Coffey; his brothers, Fred Coffey and Gene Coffey; and a sister, Rushie Coffey.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Lora Sloce of Jonesville, Va., Jeannie Cowden and her husband Wayne of Norton, Va., Jeff Coffey and his wife Becky of Norton, Va., Judy Oliver of Richmond, Va., Jennifer Owens and her husband Todd of Tn. and Chris Taylor of Tn.; grand- nieces and grand-nephews, Michael Williams and his wife Shauna of Coeburn, Va., James Andrew Funk and his wife Amanda of Coeburn, Va., Jason Funk and his wife Jackie of Wise, Va., Hank Oliver of Richmond, Va., Molly Lumsdum of Richmond, Va., Aaron Cowden of Norton, Va. and Dusty Cowden and his wife Michelle of Norton, Va.

The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 1 pm Thursday, July 20, 2017 at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 pm Thursday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Ralph McFarland officiating. Burial will be in the Laurel Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home, 956 Park Ave NW, Norton, VA 24273.