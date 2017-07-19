Christina Maria Cradic

She was preceded in death by her mother, Joann Benton Gibson; her father, James Dykes, and late husband, Jeffery Cradic.

Surviving are her loving daughters, Jessica Cradic and boyfriend Jacob Spradley, Julie Cradic Howe and husband Spencer Howe; two granddaughters, Raigan (Tweet) and Aubrie (Punkins), several siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and her best friend, Lisa Flanary and daughter Amanda Flanary Johnson.

A celebration of Christine’s life will begin at 4:00PM Friday – July 21, 2017 in the chapel of Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Church Hill.

Tri-Cities Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Christine Maria Cradic. For more information call 423-357-4146