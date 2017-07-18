Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Lawson Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Gale Gibson, Jim Gibson, Danny Dockery, Sam Dockery, Michael Perry, Michael Gibson, Randal Kinkead and Robbie Dockery will serve as pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. to go in procession to the graveside service.

An online guest register is available for the Lawson family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Virda Laura Lawson.