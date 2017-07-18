Van Thomas Fletcher

He retired from Eastman Chemical Company, Cooper Standard Automotive and also owned and ran Van's Market (also known as Goshen Valley Market) for a while. He served in the US Air Force in Wurtsmith Air Force Base , Oscoda, MI. He was a member of Mount Carmel Methodist Church and Clay Lodge Masonic 386. Van enjoyed reading, watching old movies and loved his pets and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl J. Fletcher and Edna Underwood Fletcher.

He was survived by his son and caregiver, Eric T. Fletcher, and sons, Todd Osborne and Mark Osborne; brothers, Earl "Juddy" Fletcher and Terry Fletcher and wife Sandra; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; along with several nieces , nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm on Thursday July, 20, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill.

A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 7 pm with Brother Ed McLain officiating. Music will be provided by True Faith Quartet.

A military graveside service will be held at 10:45 am on Friday, July 21, 2017 at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN with American Legion Post 3/265 conducting the rites.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all nurses, doctors and staff at the Mountain Home VA Hospital for their special care for Van.

