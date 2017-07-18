Stephanie C. “Stevie” Herman

Born in Coronado, California on April 4, 1950, a daughter of the late Nick and Julia Lange Toth, she has resided in this area since 2002, moving from Lexington, KY. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and formerly served as Parish Nurse. Stevie was an RN, formerly working in Labor and Delivery. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who was very active in Seniors Groups at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Emmaus Reunion Group and Gardening.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Julie Herman Galvin.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Dr. James R. Herman; daughters, Janice Rae Herman Riches and husband Troy of Grand Junction, CO, and Jaime Herman Mortimer and husband Henry of Nashville; son-in-law, Richard Galvin of Julia Vista, CA; two grandchildren, Carissa Galvan and Jazmine Riches; brother, Michael Toth and wife Sharon of Ramona, CA; sisters, Terry Ann Payjak and husband John of Harvey, LA, and Patricia Preuess and husband Richard of Spring Valley, CA; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Greta Lawson, Brenda Hrivnak, and Lea Kennedy; and her pet, Bubba.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 5;00 pm on Thursday, July 20, 2017, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Steve Counts officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium.

Honorary pallbearers will be her sons-in-law, Henry T. Mortimer III, Troy Riches, and Richard Galvan.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions may be made to ALS Association, 301 Louis St # 306, Kingsport, TN 37660.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at The Wexford House, Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center, and caregivers at Brightstar Care.

