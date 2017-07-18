She was preceded in death by her husband, Everette Cooke; sons, John Douglas Cooke and Denver Carroll Cooke; two grandchildren; her parents, Robert and Ellen Webb Polly; six brothers and three sisters.

Ritter is survived by her daughter, Darlene Ramsey (Terry) of Wise, VA; her son, Darrell Cooke (Glenda) of Norton, VA; her daughter-in-law, Marilyn Cooke of Norton, VA and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends for visitation and viewing on Thursday, July 20, 2017, from 6:00-7:00pm at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave. W., Big Stone Gap, VA. The family will conduct the funeral service at 7:00pm in the funeral home chapel.

Graveside services will be held Friday, July 21, 2017, at 10:00am in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Gilliam Funeral Home to leave at 9:30 am to travel in procession to the cemetery.

Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Ritter Cooke.