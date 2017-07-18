logo

no avatar

Mary G. Reed

• Today at 2:56 PM

GATE CITY, VA - Mary G. Reed, 69 of Gate City went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 16, 2017 at her residence.

She was born in Blackwater, VA and had lived in Gate City for the past 49 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Everyone who knew her loved her and her warm smile. Mary was a member of Flower Gap Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Carrie Belle Robinson Fisher; sister, Eullah Dean and an infant sister, Edna; a brother, Ewing Robinson.

Mary is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jimmy Reed; daughters, Jewel Swanson and husband John and Delonda Spivey and husband Kelly; son, Darren Reed and wife Amy; grandchildren, Austin, Hannah, Haley, Hope and Sinjin; great-granddaughter, Addilyn; sister, Ella V.; brothers, Donnie and wife Ellena and Onza; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City.

A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Riley Boy officiating. A eulogy will be given by Billy Jack Johnson.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday at Austin/Bledsoe Cemetery in Blackwater, VA. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:55 a.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com 

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City is serving the Reed family.