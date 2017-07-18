Mary G. Reed

She was born in Blackwater, VA and had lived in Gate City for the past 49 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Everyone who knew her loved her and her warm smile. Mary was a member of Flower Gap Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Carrie Belle Robinson Fisher; sister, Eullah Dean and an infant sister, Edna; a brother, Ewing Robinson.

Mary is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jimmy Reed; daughters, Jewel Swanson and husband John and Delonda Spivey and husband Kelly; son, Darren Reed and wife Amy; grandchildren, Austin, Hannah, Haley, Hope and Sinjin; great-granddaughter, Addilyn; sister, Ella V.; brothers, Donnie and wife Ellena and Onza; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City.

A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Riley Boy officiating. A eulogy will be given by Billy Jack Johnson.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday at Austin/Bledsoe Cemetery in Blackwater, VA. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:55 a.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City is serving the Reed family.