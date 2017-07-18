Linda Shepherd

She was a native of Kingsport and daughter of the late Ballard Collingsworth and Nancy Gamble Collingsworth Jones. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Collingsworth.

Those left to cherish Linda’s memory include her loving husband of 53 years, Leon Shepherd, children: Lisa Holley (Tony), Dayton Shepherd (Lori), and Terri Shepherd; son-in-law, Randall Dykes, grandchildren: Sarah Holley Countiss (Jacob), Amanda Holley Cannon (Greg), Anthony “TJ” Holley, Jr., Adam Holley, Josh Shepherd, Brandon Pickering, and Kimberly Dykes and her fiancé Shine Baines; great-grandchildren: Gabe Soto and Elsie Cannon; and special friends: Peggy Brown and Irene Earhart.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Thursday, July 20, 2017 from 5:00 PM until a Celebration of Linda’s Life at 7:00 PM at Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services with Pastor Jack Dykes officiating. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 21, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Washington County Memory Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone who wishes to go in procession is asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:30 AM.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Shepherd family.