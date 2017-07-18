John was a gifted musician, an avid reader and sincerely loved his church family at Celebration Church, Blountville, where he played in the Praise Band. He was a retired mechanic with Rick Hill Imports.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Evelyn T. Widener; sisters, Jan Stout, Julia Marsh and husband, Bill; brother, Jim Stout.

It was John’s wishes to be cremated with no services to be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials in John’s honor be made to Celebration Church, 429 Shipley Ferry Road, Blountville, TN 37617 or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

The care of John Edward Stout III and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.