Helen Dunn

She had lived in this area most of her life. Until her health prevented her, she faithfully attended Macedonia Freewill Baptist Church. She was an avid Braves fan and loved doing word searches.

She was preceded in death by her husband, K.P. Dunn; daughter, Joan Dunn Lawson; son, Jeff Dunn; parents, William and Juanita Overbay; and sister, Peggy Bailey.

Helen is survived by her 2 daughters, Judy Hammonds and husband, Lee, and Pat Cole and husband, Tim; son, Bill Dunn and wife, Tina; 4 grandchildren, Jason Cole and wife, Amber, Erik Cole, Jacob Smith and Jenny Dunn; great-grandchild, Wil Cole; 3 sisters, Thelma Hale, Lillian Lane, and Mary Tucker and husband, Artie; 5 brothers, Clifton Overbay, J.D. Overbay, William Overbay, Jerry Overbay and wife, Dolly, and Benny Overbay and wife, Christine; numerous nieces and nephews; and her special friend of 50 years, Albon Cowden.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Tim Cole officiating.

The graveside service will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

