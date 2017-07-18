David Glen Burke

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Thursday, July 20, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Ray Dockery officiating. Ray Dockery will provide music.

Graveside services will follow the services at Burke Cemetery, Carter’s Valley Rd. James Fleenor, David Renfro, Kenny Wheelock, Adam Fields, Ray Dockery, and Larry Lane will serve as pallbearers.

A special thank you to Uncle Kent and Aunt Patty for never leaving daddy’s side and to Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.

