logo

no avatar

Christine Maria Cradic

• Today at 3:48 PM

CHURCH HILL - Christine Maria Cradic, age 44, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord in the arms of angels on July 16, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Joann Benton Gibson; her father, James Dykes, and late husband, Jeffery Cradic.

Surviving are her loving daughters, Jessica Cradic and boyfriend Jacob Spradley, Julie Cradic Howe and husband Spencer Howe; two granddaughters, Raigan (Tweet) and Aubrie (Punkins), several siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and her best friend, Lisa Flanary and daughter Amanda Flanary Johnson.

A celebration of Christine’s life will begin at 4:00PM Friday – July 21, 2017 in the chapel of Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Church Hill.

Tri-Cities Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Christine Maria Cradic. For more information call 423-357-4146