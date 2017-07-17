Virda Laura Lawson

Virda was a beautiful and wonderful person. She enjoyed working in her yard and flowers. She loved life, her family, and friends, helping people, and her church and serving the Lord.

Virda was born in Scott County, VA on March 30, 1943 to the late Brownie Logan and Mattie Ann (Hensley) Dockery.

In addition to her parents, sister, Valice Perry; brothers, Donnie Dockery and Emmitt Dockery; nephew, Dustin Carrico preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband, Henry Lawson, Gate City, VA; sisters, Kate Gibson, Ft. Blackmore, VA, Colleen Kinkead, Ft. Blackmore, VA, and Connie Dockery, Ft. Blackmore, VA; brothers, Brownie Logan Dockery, Jr., Gate City, VA, Howard Dockery, Gate City, VA, Roger (Dave) Dockery, Gate City, VA, Ronnie Dockery, Gate City, VA, Larry Dockery and wife, Margaret, Nickelsville, VA, and James Dockery, Ft. Blackmore, VA; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Jerry Hensley and Rev. George Gibson officiating. James McConnell Singers will provide music.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Lawson Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Gale Gibson, Jim Gibson, Danny Dockery, Sam Dockery, Michael Perry, Michael Gibson, Randal Kinkead and Robbie Dockery will serve as pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. to go in procession to the graveside service.

