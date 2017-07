Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at Globe Baptist Church Cemetery in North Carolina with David Gragg officiating.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Jon Cox, Matthew Hartley, Dwight Ingram, Lowell Shaw, Elmer Fletcher (Moe), Tom Salyers, Richard Bourn, Marvin Bernard, Henry Lawson, and brothers-in-law.