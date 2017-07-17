Shirley Marie Houston

She was a dedicated wife and mother and will be missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Leslie "Big Boy" Houston Sr.; son, Chris Houston; sisters, Angela Price, Retha Price and Donna Lamb; brother, Jimmy Price; and parents, Bascom D. Price and Evelyn M. Amyx Price.

Shirley is survived by her sons, Leslie (Susan) Houston, Jr., Kelvin (Kristi) Houston, Eric (Stephanie) Houston; grandsons, Jacob Houston, Justin Houston, Jacen Houston, and Jaden Houston; granddaughters, Leslie (James) Hall and Katy Houston; brothers, Bascom (Diane) Price Jr., Ronnie Price, Michael (Christie) Price, and Johnny (Becky) Price; sisters, Yolanda (Marvin) Fugate, Teresa Parker, Connie (Dennis) Wolfe, and Jeanne Price; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is survived by a special friend, JB Drinnon and honorary grandchildren Jackie (Gabriela) Carpenter and Casandra Glossip.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 20, 2017 from 5:00 pm till 7:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral ceremony will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Steve Newhouse officiating. The graveside service will be held on Friday at 10:00 am at Price Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.