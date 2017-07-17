Sarah Edith Winston

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 18, 2017at Higher Ground Baptist church. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Higher Ground Baptist Church with Dr. Ronnie Owens and Rev. Joe Hill officiating. Higher Ground Choir will provide music.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

An online guest register is available for the Winston family at www.gatecityfunerals.com .

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Edith Winston.