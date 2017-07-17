Pat was born in Kingsport, TN. She met and married her devoted husband at Pleasant View Baptist Church, where she was a member for over 50 years. She was retired from Blountville Elementary School where she worked as a teacher's assistant.

The love she had for her husband and two boys was endless, and was her greatest gift to this world.

Pat is survived by her husband, Ralph Cook, Jr., and her two sons, Chris Cook of Knoxville, TN and Trey Cook of Denver, CO and their wives Kortni and Sarah.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to each of you who sent a prayer to Heaven for strength, comfort, and grace on behalf of Pat and Ralph.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.